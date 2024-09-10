Search
Neil Peart On “Malignant Narcissism”

By Neil Peart On “Malignant Narcissism” On 10th Sep 2024

The Professor shares the backstory of how the Snakes & Arrows instrumental cut came to be.

Transcription by Aaron Edgar from the book Modern Drummer Legends Vol. 1 – Neil Peart

“The opening drum pattern of ‘Malignant Narcissism’ came about in some interesting ways,” said Neil
during a 2009 video lesson for Drumchannel.com. “As we were working through the arrangement, this
song was maybe played three or four times before it was recorded. So it was definitely an on-the-fly, seat-ofthe- pants situation. I was just tapping out time to the click track, and the producer, Nick Raskulinecz, said, ‘I think you should start the song like that.’

“Then the sequence goes up to the verse pattern, where the bass riff shifts and the syncopation goes much more to a downbeat-oriented time,” Neil continued. “There are three progressive treatments that all are based on tapping out the clicks and then responding to the bass player’s interplay.”

Video courtesy of Drum Channel

Modern Drummer Legends Vol. 1 - Neil Peart

Modern Drummer Legends Vol. 1 – Neil Peart

First installment in the Modern Drummer Legends series

Anthology of all 9 of the Rush drummer’s Modern Drummer cover interviews

Includes the complete contents of his May 2020 Modern Drummer tribute issue

Analysis of Peart’s performances on every Rush studio album

A survey of the evolution of his famous live drumkits

An in-depth look at his seven self-penned books

Remembrances …

Shop now

