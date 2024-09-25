Drummer Steve Smith Will Perform Four Consecutive Weekends At The Birdland Theater

Drummer Steve Smith will perform four consecutive weekends at the Birdland Theater, downstairs at the Birdland Jazz Club 315 W. 44th Street NYC. Each weekend will focus on the music of four different giants of jazz and will feature a revolving cast of players. The bands will play two sets each night: 7:00pm and 9:30pm

September 27-29

Bouncin’ With Bud:

Bud Powell Centennial Celebration

with Manuel Valera (piano)

Ben Allison (bass)

Steve Smith (drums)

October 4-6

Wayne’s World:

The Music of Wayne Shorter

with

Jimmy Greene (tenor sax)

Aaron Goldberg (piano)

Lonnie Plaxico (bass)

Steve Smith (drums)

October 11-13

Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration

with

Jon Irabagon (tenor sax)

Uri Caine (piano)

Ben Allison (bass)

Steve Smith (drums)

October 18-20

Kaleidoscope:

The Music of Ornette Coleman

with Donny McCaslin (tenor sax)

Ben Allison (bass)

Steve Smith (drums)

All shows are organized, programmed and arranged by music impresario Milan Simich