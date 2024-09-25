Search
Drummer Steve Smith Will Perform Four Consecutive Weekends At The Birdland Theater

Drummer Steve Smith will perform four consecutive weekends at the Birdland Theater, downstairs at the Birdland Jazz Club 315 W. 44th Street NYC. Each weekend will focus on the music of four different giants of jazz and will feature a revolving cast of players. The bands will play two sets each night: 7:00pm and 9:30pm

September 27-29
Bouncin’ With Bud:
Bud Powell Centennial Celebration 
with Manuel Valera (piano)
Ben Allison (bass)
Steve Smith (drums)

October 4-6
Wayne’s World:
The Music of Wayne Shorter 
with
Jimmy Greene (tenor sax)
Aaron Goldberg (piano)
Lonnie Plaxico (bass)
Steve Smith (drums)

October 11-13
Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration
with
Jon Irabagon (tenor sax)
Uri Caine (piano)
Ben Allison (bass)
Steve Smith (drums)

October 18-20
Kaleidoscope:
The Music of Ornette Coleman
with Donny McCaslin (tenor sax)
Ben Allison (bass)
Steve Smith (drums)

All shows are organized, programmed and arranged  by music impresario Milan Simich


