Gina Schock, Janet Weiss, and Stella Mozgawa Trade Drumming Stories in New Roundtable Video

18th Sep 2024

Drum Week rolls on for our friends over at Consequence — in case you missed it, the celebration of the instrument kicked off with this massive list rounding up the very best drummers of all time.

Today, they unveiled a roundtable-style discussion between Gina Schock of The Go-Gos, Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and beyond, and Janet Weiss, formerly of Sleater-Kinney who now primarily plays with Quasi.

The three drummers engage in a freewheeling conversation about how they all found their way to the instrument and look back at some of the moments on stage that feel particularly special to them.

While there’s some time spent where all three express excitement about the future of drumming and offer some words of inspiration for young people entering the space, there’s so much to be enjoyed for fans across ages and demographics, from Schock’s energetic storytelling to insightful observations about band dynamics from Mozgawa and Weiss.

Jump over to Consequence to watch the roundtable, or tune in to the full conversation on YouTube.


