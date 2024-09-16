Consequence Reveals List of 100 Best Drummers of All Time

Consequence has just launched Drum Week, and they kicked off their slate of drum-centered content today with a list of the 100 Best Drummers of All Time.

As all big lists are with the word “best” in the title, it’s sure to inspire some conversation. Amongst the 100 drummers are dozens of Modern Drummer favorites, from Readers Poll heroes, Hall of Famers, cover stars, and even contributors (looking at you, Peter Erskine!). The list wasn’t just written by Consequence staff, either — several drummers from all genres contributed to the list, including The Melvins’ Dale Crover, Weezer’s Patrick Wilson, Josh Freese, Arejay Hale, Louis Cole, Matt Halpern, and many more.

Check out the list here.

Meanwhile, there’s still lots to come from Consequence‘s Drum Week this week, including interviews with Mike Portnoy, Charlie Benante, Janet Weiss, David Lovering, Gina Schock, Stella Mozgawa, and more. Plus, stay tuned for some more lists and guides celebrating the best to do it behind the kit.