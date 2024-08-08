Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) to host online presentation by Sensaphonics president Dr. Michael Santucci, AuD, on August 22

— “Preventing Hearing Injury from Loud Music: Strategies and Tools” will take place Thursday, August 22, 2024, at noon EDT; the session is open to the public (registration is required) —

The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) is hosting an upcoming online lecture from Dr. Michael Santucci, AuD, doctor of audiology and Sensaphonics founder and president, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at noon EDT. Registration is required for the session, which is titled “Preventing Hearing Injury from Loud Music: Strategies and Tools” and is open to the public. Santucci’s presentation follows closely on the heels of his co-chairing and speaking at the 2024 AES 4th International Conference on Audio and Music-Induced Hearing Disorders. An award-winning audiologist, Dr. Santucci has provided audiological treatment and hearing protection strategies to musicians, audio engineers/producers, and many of today’s most prolific music performers. Additionally, he has been a core member of the World Health Organization’s Make Listening Safe Initiative since its inception in 2015.

“As the field of music audiology grows and matures,” says Santucci, “we are learning more about the dangers of unsafe listening practices. The misconception that hearing health is not a priority for overall well-being is prevalent among both our industry and the general population. Our goal is to educate and enable musicians, engineers, and others regularly exposed to high-SPL environments on how to maintain their hearing and perform at their best for as long as possible.” The talk will provide a brief yet comprehensive overview of the strategies and tools available to prevent hearing injuries. Topics covered will include the reasons and mechanisms behind hearing damage caused by loud music, the audiological protocols for treating musicians, and the latest technologies and tools designed to safeguard hearing health.

Visit https://www.pamalliance.org/events for more information.

About Dr. Michael Santucci, AuD:

Michael Santucci, AuD, is an award-winning audiologist and president and founder of Sensaphonics, Inc., Chicago, IL. Sensaphonics designs, develops and manufactures custom-in-the-ear products for the music industry. For over 35 years he has provided Audiological treatment and hearing protection strategies to Chicago area musicians, sound engineers, and many of today's most prolific music performers/engineers. Michael is the Chair of the Music Induced Hearing Loss Task Force for the National Hearing Conservation Association, is Chair of the Technical Committee on Hearing and Hearing Loss Prevention for the Audio Engineering Society, consults for the GRAMMY Foundation / MusiCares, and has been a core member of the World Health Organization's Make Listening Safe Initiative since its inception in 2015.

About PAMA:

Founded in 2003, the Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) is the collective voice and forum for the leading manufacturers of professional audio products and the people who use them. PAMA member companies conduct business worldwide in support of high-quality audio across a wide range of industries – pursuing the state of the art in technology and practice to enable audio professionals to elevate their craft and delight listeners and audiences every day. PAMA’s mission is to promote awareness and appreciation of high-quality professional audio through market leadership, communication and education. Our core customers are pro-audio professionals around the world with an interest in promoting high-quality audio. Learn more at www.pamalliance.org.