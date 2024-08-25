Guitar Center to host workshop with acclaimed drummer Nate Smith at GC Hollywood on Tuesday, Aug. 27

Acclaimed drummer, songwriter and producer Nate Smith (Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Brittany Howard, Van Hunt, The Fearless Flyers, Norah Jones, Somi) and Guitar Center to partner together for an exclusive workshop event on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

This workshop event will feature Nate Smith demonstrating his technique and gear from brands Ludwig, Vic Firth, Zildjian, and Evans. The event will feature playthroughs, demos, Q&A, and autograph signing. It will also be livestreamed on Guitar Center’s YouTube Channel.

Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 6:00 PM PDT

Guitar Center Hollywood

7425 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

More about Nate Smith:

Nate Smith is a drummer, composer, & producer from Chesapeake, Virginia. His visceral, instinctive, and deep-rooted style of drumming has led to three GRAMMY® nominations and work with esteemed artists, including: Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Brittany Howard, Van Hunt, The Fearless Flyers, Norah Jones, and Somi. Smith fuses his original compositions with an eclectic mix of music, including everything from jazz to R&B to hip-hop to pop. His latest album, Kinfolk 2: See The Birds (released September 2021 on Edition Records) is the highly-anticipated follow up to his 2017 GRAMMY® Award-nominated album, Kinfolk: Postcards From Everywhere. In recent years, Smith's viral videos have been viewed by millions of people, underscoring his popularity as one of the most influential drummers of his generation.