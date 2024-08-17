Guitar Center Partners with Drum Workshop for “DW Factory Day” on Saturday, August 24

Taking place at DW’s headquarters in Oxnard, California, and open to the public, this special event will feature one-day-only factory pricing, facility and showroom tours, artist clinics, special events and giveaways

WHO: Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, partnering with Drum Workshop, Inc. (DW), one of the world’s preeminent manufacturers of drums and drum hardware.

WHAT: “DW Factory Day,” a day-long event open to the public, featuring one-day-only factory pricing, facility and showroom tours, artist clinics, special events and giveaways (from DW, Zildjian, SKB, and Guitar Center Lessons), local food trucks, and much more! Guitar Center will be serving as the exclusive vendor for all gear purchased through the event, offering special pricing on drums and gear available at the event, in-store, online and by phone, Aug. 24 only. Also offered is special 48-month financing on DW, PDP and LP purchases of $399+ made with a Guitar Center Gear Card, plus 5% back in rewards, Aug. 24 only.

Attendees can RSVP for a free group drum lesson with renowned drummer Jason Sutter. All attendees will walk away with prizing from Remo. Space is limited. RSVP here.

Factory Day attendees can experience the full factory tour, where they will see the entire process of drum making from start to finish, hear about the 50-plus-year history of the company, see how drum hardware is made and visit the showroom of DW drums. On display are legendary drum kits including the last kit Rush drummer Neil Peart ever played. DW created the R40 drum set to celebrate Neil Peart’s 40 years with Rush, and it’s now on permanent display to honor one of the greatest drummers of all time. Advertisement

Another unique opportunity is to have your snare drum tuned up by DW’s master drum tuner, Roland Martinez! Roland hand tunes every DW drum before it leaves the factory. This is free to all attendees, be sure to bring your snare with you!

A Drum Battle competition will also be held featuring some of the top local drummers from the Guitar Center Lessons program! Come cheer on your favorite drummer as they compete for prizes from DW, Zildjian and SKB Judges will include notable drummers Brendan Buckley, Daru Jones, Fausto Cuevas III, Nisan Stewart, Kenny Aronoff and Jason Sutter.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. PDT; The day’s program begins at 11:35 with a DWe E-drum demo, drum battle from noon to 1:00, autograph session with drum battle judges at 1:00, announcement of drum battle winner at 1:15, group drum lesson with Jason Sutter at 1:50, presentation on the history of DW pedals with Don & Connor Lombardi at 2:30, drum clinic with Trevor Lawrence Jr. and Thomas Lang at 3:30, and autograph session with Lawrence and Lang at 4:30. Advertisement

WHERE: DW Headquarters, 3450 Lunar Ct., Oxnard, CA 93030.

WHEN: Saturday, August 24, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT.

Visit https://www.guitarcenter.com/DW-Factory-Day.gc for more information and a detailed itinerary.