Celebrating Joe Morello’s birthday with a free lesson

Buzz Roll Studies: 8th Notes With Buzz Rolls

In Joe Morello’s book Master Studies, he details different techniques to develop control on the drums. These exercises develop technique, control, and will help you develop different vocabulary from the different sounds we can produce with our hands. This chapter is not only about developing a good drum roll (buzz roll or long roll.) It is about using the sound of buzz strokes within your ideas to create new sounds and vocabulary. Some drummers that make great use of this sound are Roy Haynes, Ian Paice, Billy Higgins, Jimmy Chamberlin, Clyde Stubblefield, Adam Deitch, Bill Stewart, among many others.

Joe’s important commentary on developing ideas is particularly appropriate to this section: “These patterns are not necessarily patterns you will use when playing, but you will be able to use the technique that you develop in any way you want. You may be able to hear a million ‘hip’ phrases in your mind, but if you can’t get them out, they won’t do you any good. So these exercises are created to give you the facility to play what you hear in your mind. These exercises may also stimulate your imagination, which will, in turn, develop your own creativity.”

Going from single strokes to buzz (multiple rebound) strokes requires a different pressure, which is controlled primarily with the fingers. The important thing to remember here is that “pressure” does not mean “rigidity” or “tension.” So these exercises, then, will help develop the sensitivity in the fingers that is necessary to control this pressure. You must be able to immediately apply the pressure when needed for a buzz, and then be able to immediately release it for single strokes. All of the following exercises can be played with a straight or swung eighth note. There are a variety of ways to play this section following are a few suggestions: Advertisement

