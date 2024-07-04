4th Annual Music City Drum Show

Don’t miss the 4th Annual Music City Drum Show this July 20th & 21st, 2024 in Nashville, TN! Over 135 Brands Exhibiting! Clinics by Hayley Cramer, Daru Jones, Greg Hersey, Dante “Taz” Roberson, Jaheim Lee, and Dre Energy! Raffle prizes, autograph sessions, special guest appearances, and more!

Get Tickets at www.MusicCityDrumShow.com Save 10% on event passes with code MD10

The Music City Drum Show is an annual event that unites the drumming community in the Greater Nashville area and beyond. Organized & produced by drummer, Landon Hall, the Music City Drum Show is focused on drum displays, sales, networking, and clinics – in a 46,000 sq ft space at the newly built Nashville Fairgrounds Expo 1 Building. All are welcome to come out and shop drums, cymbals, hardware, sticks, and all kinds of drum accessories from drum brands around the world, right here in Nashville, Music City, Tennessee!

Location: The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo 1 Building

When: July 20th & 21st, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm (Daily)

For more information, visit www.MusicCityDrumShow.com