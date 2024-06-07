Kenny Aronoff in Clinic celebrating 50 years of Tama Drums hosted by Guitar Center

WHO: Guitar Center is teaming with Tama Drums and legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff for exclusive drum clinic events at the three Guitar Center locations: La Mesa, CA; Arlington, TX; and Atlanta, GA.

WHAT: Tama and Guitar Center are partnering for exclusive events at three Guitar Center locations to celebrate 50 Years of Tama Drums. The events will take place on three Thursdays: June 13 in La Mesa, CA; June 20 in Arlington, TX; and June 27 in Atlanta, GA. The clinics will feature Aronoff performing on the Tama 50th Limited Starclassic Mirage kit and demonstrating these acclaimed drums. Q&A and autograph signings will follow. Since the 1970s, acrylic drums have been sought after for their unique sound and sleek look. Over the last two decades, Tama has released limited-edition acrylic drum kits, starting with the Starclassic Mirage in 2007. To commemorate Tama’s beginnings, the Starclassic Mirage has returned as a limited-edition 50th Anniversary model.

Kenny Aronoff is legendary as both a studio and live drummer for his unique and emulated style combining finesse and power. The celebrated musician has contributed his talents to more than 60 GRAMMY®-nominated recordings. Over 300 million records sold worldwide feature his work—1,300 of which are certified gold, platinum or diamond records. And the list of artists that Aronoff has collaborated with reads like a celebrity who’s who: John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, Bob Seger, John Fogerty, The Smashing Pumpkins, Melissa Etheridge, Joe Satriani and many more.

Space is limited; RSVP here.

WHEN: Three Thursdays in June: 6/13, 6/20, and 6/27, each 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. local time

WHERE: Guitar Center La Mesa (June 13 event)

8825 Murray Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942-3327

Guitar Center Arlington, TX (June 20 event)

721 Ryan Plaza Dr

Arlington, TX 76011

Guitar Center Atlanta (June 27 event)

2480 Briarcliff Rd NE #13

Atlanta, GA 30329