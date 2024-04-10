Search
New Photos – The Jimmy Chamberlin Complex at the El Rey Theater in LA

On March 12th, The Jimmy Chamberlin Complex performed at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The concert was one stop on a string of seven shows between Las Vegas, California, Seattle, and Portland. With Pumpkins shows ranging from outdoor amphitheaters to arenas, it was a great way to see this drumming legend up close.

Check out these photos from Photographer Alex Kluft:

Jimmy Chamberlin formed the jazz-fusion group Complex in the early 2000’s along with bassist Billy Mohler and guitarist Sean Woolstenhulme.  Complex would release their first album, Life Begins Again in 2005, followed by The Parable in 2017 and Honor in 2020.

You can see Chamberlin this year with Smashing Pumpkins on the Green Day Saviors Tour.


