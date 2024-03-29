Jay Weinberg with Infectious Grooves at the Garden Grove Amphitheater
On March 23rd and 24th, Infectious Grooves played the Garden Grove Amphitheater in Garden Grove, CA with new drummer Jay Weinberg, formerly of Slipknot. The current lineup has Mike Muir on vocals, Robert Trujillo on bass, Dean Pleasents on lead guitar, along with former Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner.
Check out these photos by Modern Drummer contributing photographer Alex Kluft:
Setlist:
These Freaks Are Here to Party
Turtle Wax (Funkaholics Anonymous)
Stop Funk’n With My Head
You Lie… and Yo Breath Stank
Punk It Up
Therapy
Fame (David Bowie)
Funny Farm
Boom Boom Boom
Borracho
Violent & Funky
The band will head to Australia March 30-April 5 and have one more show in Berkley, CA April 27.
Infectious Grooves formed back in 1989 as a side project of Suicidal Tendencies front-man Mike Muir with bassist Robert Trujillo before joining Ozzy Osborne, lead guitarist Dean Pleasents who join Suicidal Tendencies in 1997, rhythm guitarist Adam Siegel, and Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins. Brooks Wackerman would be the drummer from 1993 to 2000, prior to joining Bad Religion.
Read more about Infectious Grooves at: https://www.theinfectiousgrooves.com/