Jay Weinberg with Infectious Grooves at the Garden Grove Amphitheater

On March 23rd and 24th, Infectious Grooves played the Garden Grove Amphitheater in Garden Grove, CA with new drummer Jay Weinberg, formerly of Slipknot. The current lineup has Mike Muir on vocals, Robert Trujillo on bass, Dean Pleasents on lead guitar, along with former Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner.

Check out these photos by Modern Drummer contributing photographer Alex Kluft:



Setlist:

These Freaks Are Here to Party

Turtle Wax (Funkaholics Anonymous)

Stop Funk’n With My Head

You Lie… and Yo Breath Stank

Punk It Up

Therapy

Fame (David Bowie)

Funny Farm

Boom Boom Boom

Borracho

Violent & Funky

The band will head to Australia March 30-April 5 and have one more show in Berkley, CA April 27.

Infectious Grooves formed back in 1989 as a side project of Suicidal Tendencies front-man Mike Muir with bassist Robert Trujillo before joining Ozzy Osborne, lead guitarist Dean Pleasents who join Suicidal Tendencies in 1997, rhythm guitarist Adam Siegel, and Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins. Brooks Wackerman would be the drummer from 1993 to 2000, prior to joining Bad Religion.

Read more about Infectious Grooves at: https://www.theinfectiousgrooves.com/