Sabian Announces New Music Industry Mentorship Award

Sabian cymbals and the Sabian Education Network has announced the inaugural edition of the Don Famularo mentorship award. Named in honor of longtime Sabian ambassador Don Famularo, the program aims to elevate an early career drummer as they navigate the complex world of the music industry.

The Sabian – Dom Famularo – SEN Mentorship Award will be given to one winner, who will receive a $2,500 grant and personal mentorship from several industry professionals, including Sabian president Andy Zildjian, drummers David Garibaldi, Jim Toscano, Stephane Chamberland, and Sabian artist relations director Chris Stankee.

Of the program, Don Famularo says in a statement “Sabian is offering an opportunity for the next generation of drummers who want to make a difference. That has always been my purpose: to make a difference and to matter! We are looking for wave makers. Someone to really want to offer their passion to inspire people to aspire.” Advertisement

The application period is open from September 7 through December 31, 2023, and you must be 18 or older to apply. The winner will be announced on March 1st, 2024. More details about the rules and how to apply, including specifications for the two audition videos required, are available here. Apply now for an opportunity to take your drumming game to the next level!