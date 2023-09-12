Search
2023 Readers Poll: Gregg Bissonette Wins “All-Around”

The winner of the “All-Around” category in Modern Drummer‘s 2023 Readers Poll is… Gregg Bissonette!

Bissonette has been a celebrated, active drummer across five decades, and has assumed his role as one of the most reliable, experienced musicians in the drumming world. He’s currently filling some big shoes as a member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, while also working often as a session drummer for various groups and solo artists. Bissonette has soundtracked numerous significant projects from behind the kit over the years, playing the drums on Friends‘ transitions segments and on several Christopher Guest mockumentaries.

Bissonette has also been committed to educating the next generation of drummers. His “Gregg Bissonette Drum School” is a comprehensive and personalized online program for drummers to sharpen their skills and learn from the best. In between All Starr tours, Bissonette has been keeping busy by sharing dozens of lessons, play-throughs, and drumming highlights on both his website and Instagram pages.

Gregg Bissonette has appeared numerous times in Modern Drummer. He first appeared on the cover in a 1987 issue, then again in 1991, 1998, and 2014. Bissonette has imparted his wisdom on several other Modern Drummer issues over the years; revisit some of Gregg Bissonette’s career highlights, interviews, lessons, and cover stories here. Advertisement

For more on this year’s Readers Poll winners, click here.


