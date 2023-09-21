Search
Advertisement
Home » 2023 Readers Poll: Dave Weckl Wins “Jazz Fusion”

2023 Readers Poll: Dave Weckl Wins “Jazz Fusion”

By 2023 Readers Poll: Dave Weckl Wins “Jazz Fusion” On 21st Sep 2023

The winner of the “Jazz Fusion” category in Modern Drummer‘s 2023 Readers Poll is… Dave Weckl!

The Modern Drummer Hall of Famer has had yet another prolific year, and remains a significant inspiration to drummers everywhere. He’s stayed busy throughout the last 18 months, with numerous tours, clinics, and records, all displaying his comprehensive drumming knowledge and his exceptional talent.

When he’s not educating students through his online school, Dave Weckl is frequently traveling the country conducting numerous clinics and intensives and playing shows with his band. Meanwhile, he’s sharing his work often through his YouTube channel, Instagram, and website.

Dave Weckl has been a Modern Drummer mainstay for nearly 40 years. In addition to being inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2000, Dave Weckl has appeared on the cover of issues from 1986, 1990, 1998, 2001, 2015, and 2021 and featured in dozens more over the years. Revisit Dave Weckl’s Modern Drummer highlights here. Advertisement

For more on this year’s Readers Poll winners, click here.


Advertisement

Latest Posts

Podcast

Episode 140: My Top 10 most influential albums with Mark Guiliana

September 14, 2023

Episode 139: My Top 10 Solo Drum Albums with Glenn Kotche

September 7, 2023

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

2023 Readers Poll: Dave Weckl Wins “Jazz Fusion”

September 21, 2023

2023 Readers Poll: Mike Portnoy Wins “Progressive Rock”

September 20, 2023

Advertisement