Home » This Week in Drumming: August 25th

This Week in Drumming: August 25th

By This Week in Drumming: August 25th On 25th Aug 2023
by Paolo Ragusa

We may be nearing the end of the season, but summer tours are still rolling around and great new music is in high supply. Here’s your drumming breakdown for the week.

New Q&A with Thomas Hedlund, Phoenix’s Longtime Drummer

Phoenix Beck Thomas Hedlund Photos Recap Thomas Hedlund, photo by Alex Kluft

Ahead of Phoenix and Beck’s co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour date in Los Angeles, Modern Drummer connected with Phoenix’s longtime drummer Thomas Hedlund for a brief chat about his set up, history with the band, and how Phoenix linked up with Beck for this special co-headlining tour.

Read the Q&A with Thomas Hedlund, and see photos of Phoenix and Beck’s August 7th show at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles here.

From the Archives: Benny Greb Joins the Modern Drummer Podcast

Check out Benny Greb’s full podcast with host David Frangioni. Hear the German drummer discuss his lengthy career, as well as his lauded DVD “The Art and Science of Groove,” and more.

Listen here.

Drumming News

  • Dave Grohl and Shane Hawkins joined forces once again to honor the late Taylor Hawkins by performing with his side project cover band, Chevy Metal. Watch them cover Van Halen, Led Zepplin, and more here.
  • Melvins drummer Dale Crover is set to undergo emergency spinal surgery and will sit out the band’s upcoming “Twins of Evil” tour with Boris. Coady Willis will fill in on the tour. Read more details here.
  • DEVO have confirmed that their ongoing world tour will indeed mark their final run of shows together. The band kicks off a run of west coast dates beginning in November — see details and grab tickets here.

New Music (From Great Drummers)

  • Hardcore collective The Armed have returned with a terrific new album, Perfect Saviors. The songs depart from the band’s typically aggressive hardcore stylings in favor of a more direct rock sound, but the drums by Mark Guiliana — particularly on final track “Public Grieving” — are genuinely stunning. Listen here.
  • Chicago indie rockers Ratboys are back with their fifth album, The Window, and it’s their most ambitious yet. A core component of their compelling sound is Marcus Nuccio’s drumming, and he leaves his fingerprints on the composition of each song. Listen here.
  • Brooklyn singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist L’Rain offered the psychedelic “Pet Rock” this week, and drummer Alex Goldberg is on another level throughout this majestic track. Listen here.

