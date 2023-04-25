Gretsch Drums Announces 140th Anniversary Concert in New York City

140 years ago in Brooklyn, NY, Gretsch Drums were born, and on May 23rd, 2023, the South Carolina-based drum company is returning to the Big Apple for a big celebration. Gretsch has announced a special one-night-only concert at The Cutting Room in New York City to celebrate 140 years of Gretsch drum history, and several lauded drummers will be making an appearance.

Set to play Gretsch Night in New York City are drummers and Gretsch ambassadors Mark Guiliana (David Bowie, St. Vincent), Will Calhoun (Living Colour, B.B. King, Paul Simon), Nate Wood (George Harrison, Sting, Chaka Khan), Bill Stewart (John Scoville Band, Pat Methany), and more special guests.

The concert will be recorded and released on a limited edition vinyl album, so those who cannot attend won’t have to miss out on the magic. In addition to these performances, Gretsch is also premiering a new documentary, The Round Badge Stories, which captures authentic testimonies to Gretsch’s distinctive drum sound.

Tickets and more information for Gretsch Night in New York City are available here.