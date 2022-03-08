The 2022 Hit Like A Girl Contest Encourages Girls And Women To “Choose Drums”.

The eleventh annual edition of the Hit Like A Girl international contest for female and gnc (gender non-conforming) drummers and beatmakers opens for entries at 12:01 AM Pacific time on March 1, 2022. The online event aims to celebrate, elevate and cultivate female drummers and beatmakers by showcasing thousands of participating players of all ages and levels from all around the world.

“Over the past 10 years, as Hit Like A Girl was becoming a movement, the growth of female drummers has had a dramatic impact on the drumming community and beyond,” says HLAG Executive Director David Levine. “This year we will continue to accelerate the momentum by amplifying our message that girls can play drums or do whatever they choose.”

For the 2022 contest, HLAG has once again partnered with Beats By Girlz, SoundGirls, the Percussive Arts Society and other leading music education organizations. HLAG’s Ambassador program has expanded into nearly 50 countries outside of North America, including Russia, China, Australia, Ukraine, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Mexico, France, the UK, India, Turkey and Japan. In addition, this year’s judges represent a generation of elite players from around the world that didn’t exist a decade ago.

Other HLAG 2022 highlights include:

• 2022 Spokesperson Hayley Brownell, drummer for pop music sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

• Weekly Contests presented by Hudson Music.

• Mini Contests sponsored by LP (accessory percussion), Millenium Drums (electronic percussion) and Melodics (sample flip).

• More than $50,000 in Prizes and Awards sponsored by the world’s top drum and technology manufacturers, distributors, educators and media.

• Additional Hit Like A Girl programs that support girls and women, including Impact, Drum Summit and StickTogether as well as Heroes 2; a team of exceptional young drummers and beatmakers who are online friends and role models to their peers.

For complete rules, schedule, judges, sponsors, prizes and other information about Hit Like A Girl 2022, please visit www.hitlikeagirlcontest.com.