D’Addario Foundation Teams Up with Sam Ash, Russo Music, Heid Music, & Strings By Mail for Women’s History Month

To kickstart Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day 2022, D’Addario and the D’Addario Foundation are partnering with Sam Ash, Russo Music, Heid Music, and Strings By Mail to raise funds for the Foundation’s Girls in Music Initiative. Created to help balance the tipped scales of gender in music, this fund provides transformative education, resources, and mentorship to empower girls to thrive in art and industry.

This year, D’Addario is extending the celebration of International Women’s Day to a five-day event. From March 4th through March 8th, a portion of the purchase of any D’Addario product at Sam Ash, Heid Music, Strings By Mail, or Russo Music in-store or online will be donated to the Foundation’s Girls in Music Initiative. In addition, D’Addario pledges to match up to 50% of the weekly sales at the above stores.

“The Ash Family is thrilled to be working with the D’Addario Family in this wonderful endeavor in benefit to International Women’s Day,” says Sammy Ash, Chief Operating Officer of Sam Ash. “Our recently departed mother, Bernice, would have been especially proud.”

Since 2018, D’Addario has donated 50% of the net sales of D’Addario products to this initiative in select in-person & online stores on International Women’s Day. As a result, the Girls in Music Initiative has raised over $112K on International Women’s Day alone over the past four years. Additionally, the Foundation partnered with the Tom Petty Estate to donate a portion of the proceeds purchased on their limited-edition Rodarte collection to the fund.

Programs supported by the Girls in Music Initiative include: The D’Addario Foundation’s All-Female Ascenté Chamber Orchestra & College Scholarship Program, the Women in Guitar & Women in Drums Scholarships at Musicians Institute, The D’Addario Music Business Scholarship at Hofstra University, Girls Write Nashville, Rock’ N’ Roll Camp for Girls, and more.

“We are proud to partner with another family-owned business to put a spotlight on celebrating Women’s History Month & International Women’s Day,” says DeDe Heid, Executive Vice President of Heid Music. “Together we must continue to empower and invest in women and girls to create, connect, and grow. We can eliminate bias and make a strong future for all.”

100% of every donation to the D’Addario Foundation goes directly to funding their initiatives, as D’Addario & Company absorbs all operating costs. To learn more and donate to the Girls in Music Initiative, please visit: https://daddariofoundation.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/4835

About the D’Addario Foundation: The D’Addario Foundation finds, funds, and partners with the best grassroots, community-based organizations that are greatly improving outcomes of marginalized and impoverished children through immersive music education. D’Addario believes in the power of music to boost self-confidence, unlock creativity and improve academic and social outcomes. By making music education accessible, we positively affect social change and foster better citizens of the world. For more information, visit daddariofoundation.org.