The official trailer for The Beatles: Get Back is here!


WATCH THE NEW TRAILER FOR
“THE BEATLES: GET BACK”

AN ORIGINAL DOCUSERIES DIRECTED BY PETER JACKSON

Three-Part Series Made Entirely from Never-Before-Seen, Restored Footage to Premiere on Disney+ November 25, 26, and 27 

Today, Disney+ released the trailer and key art for the upcoming three-part series “The Beatles: Get Back.” The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will be arriving on Disney+ just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. 

Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed.   

Be sure to check them both out, and don’t forget to watch “The Beatles: Get Back” when it rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

WATCH THE TRAILER

thebeatles.com


