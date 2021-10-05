Rick Allen of Def Leppard Plans Fine Art Tour – This October – December 2021

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Will Make Appearances in Washington, DC area, New York/New Jersey and Atlanta at Wentworth Galleries to Celebrate His Newest Works

Rick Allen: “WINGS OF HOPE 2021”

In Addition to Three New Pieces from His Acclaimed “LEGEND SERIES”





A Portion of the Proceeds from Each Fine Art Sale are Donated to Veterans Programs via Project Resiliency

Rick Allen, legendary drummer of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Def Leppard,will be making a number of special appearances this month at the Wentworth Galleries in McLean, VA and Bethesda, MD and then in November in Short Hills, NJ before wrapping up in December Atlanta, GA all shows will celebrate his newest creations. See below for exact dates and locations. These events are open to the public and follow the latest CDC safety recommendations.



This new and extraordinary collection houses originals, limited editions, the painted drum series, mixed media originals, plus the “Legends Series,” featuring new portraits of Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain and Johnny Cash. A portion of each sale will benefit his Project Resiliency where for over the last 12 years Rick and his wife Lauren Monroe have worked passionately with veterans from Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. Allen and Wentworth Galleries will donate a portion of each and every acquisition to benefit the Foundation.



“I am honored to host Rick and his art at my galleries. His art not only represents his own story of perseverance, resiliency and the human spirit but is also a beacon of hope for others.”

– Christian O’Mahony, Principal Wentworth Gallery

“Music, Art and Photography have been passions of mine since I was a boy. My life has been a journey of transformation and my art is a reflection of the many facets of dreams and perceptions that have shaped me. Each piece has a story and a connection to my life from my roots in England, my life changing car accident, journey to America, travels around the globe and to my deep connection to Wounded Warriors and their struggle to heal. The collection intends to express messages of hope, transcendence and the human condition.” – Rick Allen