Modern Drummer Announces Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship

Join Modern Drummer in celebrating the life and legacy of Neil Peart by inspiring an up and coming, young drummer with an incredible opportunity!



In memory of Neil, with the support of his family, Modern Drummer is proud to present an up-and-coming drummer with the annual “Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship”.



The scholarship, originally announced at the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival by Carrie Nutall-Peart, provides the recipient with 52 weeks of free drum lessons from world-class drum instructor Dom Famularo, along with a 1 year subscription to Modern Drummer All Access, plus a selection of classic Rush album releases from Universal Music Enterprises.



To enter and for full Official Rules, go to https://www.moderndrummer.com/neil-peart-spirit-of-drumming-scholarship/ fill out the form and upload the video along with your essay.