Matt Garstka Joins DW

Premier Prog Drummer Matt Garstka Joins The DW Artist Roster

DW Drums couldn’t be more excited to announce the latest DW endorser: Matt Garstka. Matt has recorded and toured with the ground-breaking band Animals As Leaders for over ten years. He has instilled the band’s experimental music with grooves full of audacious phrases and fills pushing the percussive envelope to new heights. The band are currently putting the finishing touches on their much anticipated fifth album and hoping to launch a US tour soon. Matt is a passionate educator and has traveled the world putting on clinics, plus he has a website dedicated to providing an affordable education for advanced students.

“I get to play the best drums in the world now, of course I’m stoked! DW is the final piece of my sonic puzzle, so naturally, I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. I have always played organic, exotic finishes and DW is king when it comes to exotics.”

Matt is taking full advantage of DW’s custom shop drums ordering a drum kit featuring a mix of Collector’s Series wood species and shell configurations.

Matt is excited to show off his new DW kit and to debut some of the new AAL songs.

For a first look, check out this new vid.

For more information about the DW Drums and artists please visit: