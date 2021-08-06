Charlie Watts to miss Rolling Stones’ U.S. tour dates.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts under doctors’ orders, will take a break to recover from a recent medical procedure. According to Watts, in a statement, “I am working hard to get fully fit but have accepted today on the advice of experts that this will take me a while to get fully fit.” Adding, “After all the fan suffering caused by Covid, I really didn’t want the many Rolling Stones fans who have been saving up tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation.”

While Watts recovers, long-time friend of Charlie and the band, Steve Jordan, will fill in.

Jordan who has previously worked on projects with Keith Richards, said, “It is an absolute honor and privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie. No one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he’s good to go.”



Band rehearsals are scheduled to begin in a few weeks and the first show will be in St. Louis on September 26th 2021.



Modern Drummer wishes Charlie a speedy recovery!