Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Makes Jersey Shore Stop on North American Fine Art Tour

THE ART OF CHAD SMITH ANNOUNCES NEW JERSEY PREMIERE OF WORKS

Iconic Drummer will make two live appearances in Stone Harbor

Rock Star. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee. Six-time Grammy Winner. Fine Artist. Philanthropist. These are just a few ways to describe Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Road Show Company presents, in collaboration with SceneFour Productions: The Art of Chad Smith, a limited engagement fine art exhibition at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31st 2021. The iconic drummer will be making two live, in-person meet-the-artist appearances at Ocean Galleries on Saturday May 29 from 7- 10pm and Sunday, May 30 from 10 am-1 pm. All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. The exhibition as well as the Chad Smith appearances are complimentary and open to the public, however a minimum purchase is required to spend individual time with the Artist.

About the Artist

Chadwick Gaylord Smith was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a 25-year-member of groundbreaking, hit-making Red Hot Chili Peppers. An award-winning, multi-faceted drummer, Guinness World Record holder, six-time Grammy Winner, advocate for music in public schools, session musician, artist, serial philanthropist and proud father of six, Chad Smith’s life is an epic journey that’s always moving.

MvVO ART, creator of AD ART SHOW, announced last month that Chad Smith would be the featured guest artist and host of the AD ART SHOW 2021. The show opened virtually May 3rd to great critical acclaim. CLICK HERE FOR CHAD SMITH VIDEO Artworks by Chad Smith will be exhibited on the monumental screens of the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center the final weekend of the show May 29 & 30, 2021.

This collaboration with ADART and Road Show Company, the industry-leader in traveling fine art exhibition, is yet another creative outlet for Smith, and one in which he is rapidly becoming renowned, respected, and critically acclaimed. Each hand-embellished work is crafted from rhythm. As a painter uses brushes with oils of different colors, Chad Smith works with drumsticks to capture light in a variety of ways; crafting rhythms that translate to very unique artwork. Another feature of this exhibition will be a collection of Original Mixed Media on Drums; works created by printing one of Chad’s art images on a drum skin. It is then embellished and signed by Smith.

In 2014 Smith received a presidential appointment by President Obama as a Turnaround Artist for public schools due to his work as a passionate advocate for music and arts education.

In April 2012, the Chili Peppers were inducted by Chris Rock into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor that humbled Smith.

Clearly, Chad’s own public-school success story, generous time and inspiring life paved the way for his 2014 appointment as a Turnaround Artist under the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities. “I really want kids to pick up instruments so they can see how fun it is to play,” he relates. “It’s important to have technical proficiency—in anything, there’s practice and hard work, no shortcuts—but if you love it, you’re gonna wanna do it. I want them to see that after all these 40-ish years, I still love it, that’s why I still do it. It’s fun. It has taken me everywhere—and beyond.” He’s also devotes energy to non-profit organizations including, Music Cares, Silverlake Conservatory of Music, (Paul Newman)’s Serious Fun Network, and Children’s Hospitals.

Upon reflecting on his life, Smith can hardly believe his good fortune. “I work with people who want to grow; the Chili Peppers are open to new directions and as an artist, it’s the best creative situation to be in. It’s simple: I love what I’m doing and I’m really lucky. I got pretty good at the music thing,” he says humbly. “I play gigs in little bars and big stadiums, and every one is rewarding”.

ABOUT CHAD’S ART









“I think that this is a really exciting new medium which is important and will stand the test of time and will be timeless. Music, sound, visualization…all of those things go hand in hand and have through the history of art. My hope is that its’ the emotion, the fluidity and intensity that come across…. and of course the way that this medium utilizes the lighted sticks is really something that is totally unique…you’d don’t play with lighted sticks every day and to see that is to really visualize the motion and the emotion that go into it: therefore, my personality comes through”.

All Artwork Images Courtesy of Road Show Company 2021 All Rights Reserved Approved for Editorial Usage

All Bio Images Courtesy of David Mushegain & Laura Glass 2021 All Rights Reserved Approved for Editorial Usage

Modern Drummer celebrates Chad Smith’s music achievements in his new book. Modern Drummer Legends Vol. 3 – Chad Smith

For more details click here: https://www.moderndrummer.com/store/modern-drummer-legends-vol-3-chad-smith-book-bundle/