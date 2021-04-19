Emilie Cleuver – Hit Like A Girl Spotlight – April 19th, 2021

Emilie Cleuver is a drummer from the Netherlands, drummer for the band ‘The Hague’ raised in a musical family, daughter of the Dutch Bulgarian pop singer Bojoura and drummer Hans Cleuver (founder of Drumschool Cleuver and drummer of the progressive rock band ‘Focus’), Emilie learned drumming from an early age. Growing up with a Drumschool next to the family’s home inspired her to become a drummer. Her drumming influences are Michael Bland, JT Thomas, Manu Katché and Nathaniel Townsley, to name a few. The genres of drum and percussion she focuses on is (electronic) pop & dance, funk, soul, fusion, hip-hop, world, swing, Cuban and West African music.

Emilie performed in different projects & productions in the Netherlands, such as Cirque Stiletto with leading lady Ellen ten Damme, percussion group Slagerij van Kampen, and all female Latin band Zule Max, touring the Netherlands and several other countries in Europe. In 2019-2020 she played the drums in Cirque du Soleil’s big top show Amaluna, touring in North-America & Canada.

Next to performing Emilie loves to teach drumming, at her father’s school Drumschool Cleuver, and she also puts on workshops and clinics at schools and music stores.

She is endorsed by Tama, Zildjian, Remo, Meinl, and LP.

Emilie is one of the finals judges for this years Hit Like A Girl – X contest. Public voting is now open, head to https://hitlikeagirlcontest.com/ to cast your vote in the different categories!

Check out Emilie’s Live Clip from Cirque du Soleil’s Amaluna:

Here is Emilie drum along cover to Dime Tú – Spanish Harlem Orchestra:

Here is a her showcase video of her playing a variety of styles:

Visit Emilie’s website for more info on her: https://www.emiliecleuver.com

Follow Emilie on Social Media

https://www.facebook.com/emilie.cleuver/

https://www.instagram.com/emilie.cleuver/

https://www.youtube.com/user/emiliecleuver