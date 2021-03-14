Val Sepulveda is an award-winning drummer from Villa Alemana, Chile now based in Los Angeles, CA. Her passion for drumming started when she was 13 years old sitting on her first drum kit. She always followed beats and rhythms in songs, so when she learned her first groove (Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’) it came so natural to her that right then and there she decided she wanted to be a professional drummer. She took private lessons and then went to college where she got a Bachelors degree in Music with an emphasis in Drum Performance.

In 2007 she attended a Drum Clinic by Cindy Blackman-Santana in Valparaiso, Chile. It was the first time she saw a female drummer doing a clinic and she felt so empowered by Cindy that she felt like anything was possible.

In 2013, Val won the ‘Hit Like a Girl Contest’ 18 and Over category competing against hundreds of female drummers from around the world. She has been a HLAG judge ever since and for the 2021 HLAG she is judging the drumset category and the regional contest in South America. Val has also conducted a number of drum clinics in Los Angeles and Chile. She has toured and played for different artists like Drake Bell, Andy Allo, Rachel Crow, Diamante, Renee Phoenix, TRALA, and many others. Besides doing live shows and recording sessions, she writes and produces songs for artists and scores for TV shows. She also teaches Drums at Musicians Institute in Hollywood.

Val is endorsed by DW Drums, Vater Drumsticks, TRX Cymbals, Remo Drumheads, Roland and Big Fat Snare Drum.

Check out Val Sepulveda’s 2013 HLAG video that crowned her champion in the 18 & over category:

Here is a recent video of her covering Toto’s Rosanna:

Connect with Val on her social media pages: Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube