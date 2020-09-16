On August 31Callaway Arts & Entertainment and Apple Corps Ltd. are publishing The Beatles: Get Back, the first official standalone book to be released by the Beatles since The BeatlesAnthology. The 240-page hardcover tells the story of the Beatles’ creation of their 1970 album, Let It Be, in their own words.

The Beatles: Get Back features transcribed conversations drawn from over 120 recorded hours of the band’s studio sessions and hundreds of previously unpublished images. The texts are edited from original conversations between John, Paul, George, and Ringo spanning three weeks of recording, culminating in the Beatles’ historic final rooftop concert.

The book is a companion to director Peter Jackson’s documentary film of the same name, set for theatrical release on August 27, 2021. The documentary will reexamine the Let It Be sessions using more than fifty-five hours of unreleased original 16-millimeter footage filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, now restored, and 120 hours of mostly unheard audio recordings.

To preorder the book and watch a trailer to the film, go to thebeatles.com