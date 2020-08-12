On October 9, Rhino Records will release box sets of all six of Dire Straits’ studio albums. The band’s first four albums, including the self-titled debut LP and its classic track “Sultans of Swing,” featured drummer Pick Withers; 1985’s Brothers in Arms, with the mega-hit “Money for Nothing,” featured Omar Hakim (Sting, Weather Report, David Bowie); and their sixth and final studio album, 1991’s On Every Street, featured legendary studio and Toto drummer Jeff Porcaro, with Peter Gabriel/Sting drummer Manu Katché on two tracks. Dire Straits: The Studio Albums 1978-1991 will be available as a six-CD collection for $39.98 and on 180-gram vinyl for $174.98. Both versions are available for preorder now.