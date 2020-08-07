As part of YouTube’s #StayHome campaign, the Who will launch a six-week celebration of their live performances called Join Together @ Home. The British rock band, in particular its classic lineup featuring singer Roger Daltrey, guitarist Pete Townshend, bassist John Entwistle, and drummer Keith Moon, is considered by many as the greatest live act in the history of rock ’n’ roll.

The weekly series launches this Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the band’s official YouTube channel Each featurette—available digitally for the first time—will appear as a YouTube Premiere, streaming live and rarely seen footage, mini videos, and special screen footage, culminating with a performance from a previously unreleased show. This weekend’s event will feature the Who’s 1982 show at Shea Stadium in New York, with former Faces drummer Kenney Jones on the drummer’s throne. (Keith Moon died in 1978; Jones replaced him live and appeared on the 1981 studio album Faces Dances and ’82’s It’s Hard.) Like all episodes, it is free to view, though fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America directly via the link provided on the YouTube page join-together.org.

