Sabian’s new Soundcheck program delivers cymbals to drummers to play for up to two weeks before deciding which ones they want to pay for and keep. “COVID-19 has made it difficult for all drummers to try out new gear,” says Sabian CEO Andy Zildjian. “The virus continues to disrupt our retail partners, so we created Sabian’s Soundcheck to get new sounds into the hands of drummers while helping to minimize the chance they come in contact with Coronavirus.”

Drummers enroll in the program directly on the Sabian website and choose from one of four collections from the company’s Area 51, where select cymbals are kept and aged. Sabian Master Product Specialist Mark Love personally selects a unique sampling of cymbals.

As part of the program, drummers select their favorite Sabian retailer, thus keeping the normal sales channel intact. “Just because concerts and live music venues have shut down, that does not mean that music is standing still,” says Andy Zildjian. “In fact, we believe that with less distractions, music is blossoming under the surface. We know our drummers are unbound by conventional thinking. So are we. COVID-19 won’t stop the music. And it won’t stop us.”

For more information, visit sabian.com.