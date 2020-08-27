Queen + Adam Lambert, featuring founding members Roger Taylor (drums) and Brian May (guitar), are releasing a live performance video of the song “The Show Must Go On” from their upcoming album Live Around The World, which comes out on October 2 in CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray, and vinyl formats. The performance of the song was captured at the second of the band’s two shows at London’s 02 Arena on July 4, 2018, and went live on August 27, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time / 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Click here to watch.

The twelfth and final track on Innuendo, Queen’s final album released during founding singer Freddie Mercury’s lifetime, “The Show Must Go On” was completed while Mercury was already in the final stages of his battle against AIDS. “Even though we were all aware of Freddie’s impending tragedy,” says Brian May, “we had some inspired and joyful times in the studio making the Innuendo album. We didn’t speak much about Freddie’s illness—he just wanted to get on with ‘business as usual’ as far as possible…. I’d been working on ‘The Show Must Go On’ as an idea, but I was uncertain whether the title was too obvious. Freddie heard it and loved it and dismissed any thoughts that there was a problem with the chorus or the title. He wanted to work on it.”

Adds Roger Taylor, “The song says it all.”

Home page photo of Queen by Brojan Hohnjec copyright Miracle Productions LLP.

Photo of Roger Taylor by Xavier Vila copyright Miracle Productions LLP.