The Psychedelic Furs Made of Rain (Paul Garisto)

The famed British post-punk band, whose hits include “Pretty in Pink,” “Love My Way,” and “The Ghost in You,” released their eighth studio album—and first in several decades—this past July 31. Recently the band has played notable shows at the Hollywood Bowl, All Points East, Hyde Park, Benicàssim, and the Meltdown Festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The Furs plan to return to touring next April, including a headline show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The current Furs lineup includes founders Richard Butler (vocals) and Tim Butler (bass), Mars Williams (sax), Rich Good (guitar), Amanda Kramer (keyboards), and Paul Garisto (drums). To learn more about Garisto, check out this piece from December 2017.

Son Lux Tomorrows I (Ian Chang)

Tomorrows I, out August 14 on City Slang, is the first of three albums the experimental indie band Son Lux will release in the coming months. Founder Ryan Lott’s description of the recording process forthe album track “Undertow” provides a glimpse into drummer Ian Chang and the group’s creative process: “Ian was hitting an orchestral bass drum with a piece of tin foil floating against it. It had this incredible full-spectrum sound, with high whispery crackles, and this gut punch of a kick drum. There was so much wrapped in this sound that was so perfect, we wanted to make a whole song out of it.” To read Chang’s take on Son Lux’s last album, 2018’s Brighter Wounds, click here.

Mr. Bungle The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo (Dave Lombardo)

Mr. Bungle, who a year ago announced their first live outings in two decades, are releasing The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo on October 30 via Ipecac Recordings. As was the case with the live performances, original Mr. Bungle members Trevor Dunn (bass), Mike Patton (vocals), and Trey Spruance (guitar) are joined by Scott Ian (guitar) and Dave Lombardo (drums). The eleven-song release features tracks written by the band for their 1986 cassette-only demo plus two covers.

