The Mountain Goats Getting into Knives (Jon Wurster)

This past March 1, the Mountain Goats’ Jon Wurster (also drummer with Bob Mould and Superchunk), bassist Peter Hughes, multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas, and singer/songwriter John Darnielle entered the legendary studio Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, Tennessee, with producer Matt Ross-Spang, who engineered the band’s 2019 album, In League with Dragons. The result is Getting into Knives, the nineteenth album under the Goats’ moniker (it was originally a solo vehicle for Darnielle), which comes out on October 23 on Merge Records.

Los Mocosos All Grown Up (Jay Lane)

On September 18 the Bay Area band Los Mocosos, which lists salsa, hip-hop, soul, jazz, and the Monkees among its influences, is releasing its first album in fifteen years, All Grown Up (losmocosos.com), which features drummer Jay Lane (Bob Weir, Les Claypool, Charlie Hunter). Los Mocosos have toured with Santana and Los Lobos, and played Washington’s Kennedy Center, and received a San Francisco Wammy Award for Best International Band.

DevilDriver Dealing with Demons I (Austin D’Amond)

On October 9 DevilDriver is releasing volume 1 of their new double album on Napalm Records. The band’s first release of new, original material since 2016’s Trust No One features a lineup of vocalist Dez Fafara, guitarists Mike Spreitzer and Neal Tiemann, drummer Austin D’Amond, and bassist Diego Ibarra. It was produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer.

DevilDriver home page band photo by Stephanie Cabral.