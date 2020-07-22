Maryland Hall and Paul Reed Smith will present the second-annual Music School for Aspiring Musicians four-day live event virtually from August 10 through 13. This unique online experience is open to musicians and enthusiasts of all ages around the world.

Top professional teachers and musicians scheduled to present include renowned guitar maker Paul Reed Smith, legendary drummer Dennis Chambers, guitar experts Tim Pierce and Tyler Larson, rhythm section masters Gary Grainger and Greg Grainger, and many more.

The overall theme for this year is “Understanding Rhythm, Harmony, and Melody Makes You a Better Musician.” All sessions will be taught live via video stream and will include extensive interactive portions. Master classes will cover topics such as how to groove and beginner through beginner and advanced instrumental technique.

This special virtual school is recommended for anyone age ten and older. Tuition is $100 per person for all four days. Scholarships are available for Maryland-based students through a grant from the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians’ (AMFM) David Glaser Education Fund. For scholarship information, contact the Maryland Hall Education Department at [email protected].

To register, visit https://marylandhallmusicschool.com.