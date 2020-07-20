The Killers Imploding the Mirage (Ronnie Vannucci)

The Killers’ forthcoming album, Imploding the Mirage, is due to be released August 21 on Island Records, and will once again feature longtime drummer Ronnie Vannucci The Killers’ sixth studio album, and their first since 2017’s Billboard album chart–topping Wonderful Wonderful, was produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen and features guest appearances by Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War on Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius.

Seether Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (John Humphrey)

Seether’s first album in three years, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum,will be out August 28 on Fantasy Records. It was produced by front man Shaun Morgan and engineered by Matt Hyde (AFI, Deftones) and features new guitarist Corey Lowery (formerly of Saint Asonia and Stuck Mojo). The first single, “Dangerous,” is out now. Drummer John Humphrey is back behind the kit.

Simon Collins Becoming Human (Simon Collins)

Simon Collins’ new album, Becoming Human (Frontiers Music s.r.l.), will be released on September 4. The son of solo artist and Genesis drummer/singer Phil Collins, Simon admits that it took years for him to create his own identity through his music. “Maturing as an artist and human being has enabled me to find my own voice and confident musical direction,” he says, “no matter what people say. I’ve always tried to leave my songs and videos open to interpretation, but this record is clearly about my own path and journey in the pursuit of happiness.”

Zakk Sabbath Vertigo (Joey Castillo)

On September 4, Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie), and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age), will release Vertigo (Magnetic Eye Records), a tribute to Black Sabbath’s first album. Vertigo, which will not be available digitally—“to make the release feel authentic to when vinyl ruled the earth,” according to the album’s press release—was recorded live in the studio and with a film crew documenting the process. Check out this video from the vault featuring Castillo performing “A Song for the Dead” with Queens of the Stone Age.