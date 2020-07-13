My Morning Jacket The Waterfall II (Patrick Hallahan)

This past Friday, July 10, My Morning Jacket released the digital edition of their new album, The Waterfall II, with CD and vinyl versions coming on August 28. Out via ATO Records, the new release is the second half of a double-album project that began in 2015 with The Waterfall, which earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. The LP features longtime MMJ drummer Patrick Hallahan.

John Herndon Arthur King Presents A Grape Dope, Backyard Bangers (John Herndon)

Tortoise cofounder John Herndon is releasing his debut solo album, Arthur King Presents A Grape Dope, Backyard Bangers, on Dangerbird Records this coming Aug 7.

Bob Mould Blue Hearts (Jon Wurster)

Bob Mould’s fourteenth solo LP, Blue Hearts, features the former Hüsker Dü singer/guitarist’s longtime rhythm section of drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy. The album is available on Merge Records on Friday, September 25.

Greg Puciato Child Soldier: Creator of God (Ben Koller, Chris Pennie, Chris Hornbrook)

Greg Puciato (the Dillinger Escape Plan, Killer Be Killed) is releasing his debut solo album, Child Soldier: Creator of God, this October 23. Puciato sings and plays all instruments on the fifteen-song collection, except the drums, which are handled by Ben Koller, Chris Pennie, and Chris Hornbrook.