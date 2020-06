Check out Paice’s stable of drum gear

Members of Ian Paice Drumtribe got a big treat recently, when after several requests, the Deep Purple drummer finally offered to show everyone the drums he keeps at home.

Walking down a gravel path to what appears to be a horse stable, Paice opens the door to a neatly arranged space where Pearl kits that saw action on various Deep Purple albums are stored amongst drumheads, cymbals, and other gear—including the last Ludwig drum he owns (an 8×14 Coliseum snare).

Enjoy the tour!