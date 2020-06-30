The event, which benefits Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares, and WaterAid, airs on Youtube July 7 and featured performances by Ringo, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Sheila E, and Ben Harper.

Starr continues his peace and love initiative and invites everyone everywhere to think, say, or post #peaceandlove at noon on July 7, while fans organize online celebrations around the world.

Ringo Starr has announced Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, a broadcast to benefit four charities: Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares, and WaterAid. The event will air on Ringo’s YouTube channel at 5 p.m. PST this coming July 7, Starr’s eightieth birthday.

The show will include unique home performances as well as never-before-seen concert footage from Starr, Paul McCartney, and Joe Walsh, as well as performances by Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Ben Harper, and more.

“As everyone knows, I love gathering with fans for peace and love on my birthday,” says Ringo. “But this year I want everyone to be safe at home. So I called up a few friends, and we put this Big Birthday Show together so we could still celebrate my birthday with you all, with some great music for some great charities. I hope you will all join me! Peace and Love.”

The broadcast will also feature the premiere of a guest-star version of Ringo’s “Give More Love,” which was created to benefit MusiCares and features Jeff Bridges, Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnett, Elvis Costello, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Peter Frampton, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Keb’ Mo’, and Willie Nelson. Additionally, there will be a playlist of unique tribute performances on Ringo’s YouTube channel. This will include musicians who have previously recorded Ringo’s songs, performances from past birthday celebrations, and some new cover versions, which artists will be posting on their socials. Look for musical tributes from Ben Folds, Ben Dickey, Bettye LaVette, Colin Hay, Elvis Costello, Gregg Rolie, Judy Collins, Peter Frampton, Richard Marx, Steve Earle, Steve Lukather, and many more.

While Ringo won’t be gathering with family, friends, and fans at Capitol Records this year for his birthday, he invites everyone everywhere to think, say, or post #peaceandlove at noon their local time on July 7. Fans are already organizing online events around the world to fulfill Ringo’s birthday wish of a wave of Peace & Love across the planet. Look for details on Ringo’s Facebook page for events starting in New Zealand and ending in Hawaii.

Ringo began the event in 2008 at the Hard Rock Café Chicago, and in 2018 he celebrated the 10th Anniversary at the Hard Rock Café Nice. In the ensuing years it has grown enormously, and in 2019 there were over thirty Peace & Love events in countries all around the world, including Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Czech Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.