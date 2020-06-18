In association with Nick D’Virgilio and Sweetwater, Modern Drummer will be sharing a series of fantastic play-through videos from Nick’s brand-new album Invisible [Sweetwater Studios], starting today with “Turn Your Life Around.”

But, first, the backstory — because it’s one hell of a saga.

For many musicians who commit to making an album, it’s a huge undertaking to write the songs, get into the studio, set up the gear, and record the tracks as passionately and flawlessly as possible.

Apparently, that wasn’t enough for Nick.

Let’s review….

• He decided to record each of the 12 songs that feature drums with an entirely different drum kit, or a mixture of bits and pieces. It got wackier. He also used different cymbals, different heads, and even different drumsticks.

• He not only documented each of these rigs on video, but also played through the songs, breaking down the gear choices and the grooves.

• A short documentary about the making of the album — conceptually, technically, and production-wise — was filmed, with the involvement of director Nigel Dick. That’s not some hack, either, kids. Nigel has done a few things — such as some iconic music videos for Band Aid (“Do They Know IT’s Christmas?”), Guns N’ Roses (“Sweet Child o’ Mine”), Oasis (“Wonderwall”), Britney Spears (“Oop! I Did It Again”), Cher (“Believe”), and many others in a career highlighted with numerous MTV, Billboard, and Grammy nominations and awards.

• Although all of the main rhythm-section recording was done at Sweetwater’s state-of-the-art studio in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the album’s orchestral tracks, the team moved to a little studio called Abbey Road in London.

• Noted guest stars included Rick Nielsen, Jordan Rudess, Tony Levin, Paul Gilbert, Carl Verheyen, and Michael Omartian.

• Finally, who goes to the trouble of undertaking a factory tour at the microphone company whose mics you used to record every track? (Do you really need a hint?) Yes, the team visited the DPA Microphones facility in Denmark, and documented the manufacturing and testing processes, as well.

Want to see/hear what all of this is about?

