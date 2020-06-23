Nick D’Virgilio and Ludwig Classic Oak kit with red-swirl wrap.

The second play-through release from Nick D’Virgilio‘s thrilling and gear-packed new album, Invisible [Sweetwater Studios], is “I’m Gone.”

D’Virgilio committed to using a different rig on each song, and “I’m Gone” showcases the sound of a Ludwig Classic Oak kit, Sabian cymbals, Evans heads, and Promark drumsticks.

