World champions named in the 2020 Hit Like A Girl contest

for female drummers and beatmakers.

Six of today’s most exceptional amateur drummers and beatmakers from Russia, Indonesia, Malawi, China, and the United States were recently announced as the World Champions of the ninth annual Hit Like A Girl contest.

The Hit Like A Girl 2020 Champions were chosen by top professional drummers from hundreds of entries representing more than 50 countries. In addition to the Champions, prizes and scholarships were awarded to dozens of other girls and women in a variety of categories and age groups.

The Hit Like A Girl 2020 Champions • Drum Set Category

Up to 13 Years Old • Kayla Zahra Fahira Permaa (Indonesia)

13-17 Years Old • Yufengyi Li (China)

18-39 Years Old • Lisa Chepkovskaya (Russia)

40+ Years Old • Sheila Klotz (USA)

The Hit Like A Girl 2020 Champions • Beatmaking

Under 18 Years Old • Kallee Bernish-Good (USA)

18+ Years Old • Chmba (Malawi)

The Hit Like A Girl contest is produced by Hit Like A Girl, Inc. with the generous support of the drumming, percussion, and music technology industries and communities. For more information, please visit hitlikeagirlcontest.com.