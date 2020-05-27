Modern Drummer‘s successful All Access Hits webinar series is welcoming multi-instrumentalist, YouTube sensation, and hit-making singer/songwriter Elise Trouw on Thursday, May 28, 2 pm EST and 11 am PST.

Hosted by David Frangioni, the All Access Hits webinars dig deep into the creative processes, techniques, gear, and career stories of renowned drummers, percussionists, and educators.

Look to Trouw to share her experiences and insights on drumming, songwriting, looping, mastering multiple instruments, building an artist brand through socials, and more!

At just 21 years old, the California-born artist has exhibited an amazing work ethic. In addition to learning a number of instruments and getting recording-studio savvy, she started her own label — Goober Records in San Diego — and released her debut album, Unraveling [2017], all on her own. Since then, her music has logged millions of views on YouTube, and she has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

