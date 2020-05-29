Cindy Blackman Santana

Guitarist Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, have covered John Lennon‘s classic “Imagine” to benefit WhyHunger (a charity founded by the late Harry Chapin and radio personality Bill Ayres) and its SongAid outreach project to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song will also be included on Blackman Santana’s upcoming solo album—expected in mid-September—entitled Give the Drummer Some.

“Producer Narada Michael Walden asked me if I were going to cover a song [for my album], what song would it be?” explained Blackman Santana. “‘Imagine’ was my top one. I love the simplicity of the song. I think it’s really beautiful. It’s a message that we need—especially now.”

According to RollingStone.com, where the story first appeared, SongAid plans to release a weekly playlist of artists contributing material to the charity, with proceeds going to WhyHunger’s Rapid Response Fund. Song contributions are expected from Tom Morello, the Silkroad Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma, Wilco, Steve Miller, and others.

“I hope that people in this time use these moments to push the reset button,” Blackman Santana told Rolling Stone‘s Angie Martoccio. “There’s never been a time in our history where the whole world has slowed down for a bit. So I would like to call this the ‘Great Pause,’ and instead of a quarantine, I would like to look at it as an incubation, so that we can birth a new everything. A new us, a new you, a new me, a new way we treat society, a new way that we treat our elders. We don’t want people to think of negativities as their go-to. We want people to see light and to see the divinity in everyone and in all of creation.”