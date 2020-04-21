Hot News from inMusic

April 21, 2020—inMusic, the global leader in music-production hardware, software, and consumer electronics, is proud to announce the acquisition of BFD from London-based tech company, FXpansion.

FXpansion—a subsidiary of ROLI from 2016—is renowned for BFD, as well as the Strobe 2 and Cypher 2 sound engines. Established in 2003, BFD is globally recognized as a revolutionary acoustic-drum-software instrument, empowering musicians, composers, and engineers with studio-quality, multi-channel drums.

Under ROLI ownership, BFD continued to release an ever increasing library of expansions packs, cementing this software instrument as the world’s largest collection of acoustic-drum samples and the most flexible and feature-packed software drum solution on the market.

inMusic is the parent company for a family of leading music-technology and consumer electronic brands, including AIR Music Technology, Akai Professional, Alto Professional, Alesis, Denon DJ, Denon Professional, HeadRush, ION Audio, M-Audio, Marantz Professional, MARQ Lighting, MixMeister, Numark, Rane, SONiVOX, and SoundSwitch.

inMusic’s world-famous, state-of-the-art research and development team responds dynamically to its customers with advanced technology and software ecosystems. BFD and its entire engineering department will now become part of inMusic’s R&D family, bringing their specialized knowledge and expertise, which will be supported by the resources and IP of the entire inMusic group.

“We recognize that today is a very difficult time for so many, and we’re looking forward to a quick recovery for all. Our optimism for the future knows no bounds and we’re very excited to welcome the entire BFD team as part of our family of companies.” — Jack O’Donnell, CEO of inMusic

Roland Lamb, founder and CEO of ROLI, said: “It has been an honor to be the steward of BFD since 2016, and see the team build on its already market-leading reputation. At ROLI, we’ve seen the power of deep hardware-software integrations, and we believe inMusic will bring unique value to the BFD community through its extraordinary expertise in both drum software and hardware development.”