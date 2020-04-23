Kenny Aronoff

Modern Drummer‘s latest YouTube series collects and shares the “Top 10” lists of some of the community’s most renowned players and educators. You can learn a lot from what these artists hold dear.

The current episodes include…

Session Legend Kenny Aronoff on his Top 10 Drum Tracks

Global Drumming Ambassador and educator Dom Famularo on his Top 10 Drum Books

Drummer and Bandleader Mark Guiliana on his Top 10 Albums

