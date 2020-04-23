Kenny Aronoff

Modern Drummer‘s latest YouTube series collects and shares the “Top 10” lists of some of the community’s most renowned players and educators. You can learn a lot from what these artists hold dear.

The current episodes include…

Session Legend Kenny Aronoff on his Top 10 Drum Tracks

Global Drumming Ambassador and educator Dom Famularo on his Top 10 Drum Books

Drummer and Bandleader Mark Guiliana on his Top 10 Albums

Watch this space for upcoming episodes and please DON’T FORGET to subscribe to the Modern Drummer YouTube channel!

Modern Drummer Special Offers

Groovin' with the Bass Player

(323) 205-5378

more from DrumLessonsInLA - 28 minutes ago

Bass Drum Creep-Tribute

more from Bass Drum Creep, LLC - 6 days ago

Android app for drummers

more from Tomoko Sugimoto - 1 week ago

View More