BBC North West’s Owain Wyn Evans jumped onto his drum kit after his weather report and played to the BBC News theme — a performance that has garnered more than 2.4 million views at present.

“When they said try working from home, I didn’t realize they’d expect me to do the music too,” said Wyn Evans. “It started out as a fun idea and has really caught on. We are all trying to find ways of keeping our spirits up during this difficult time of lockdown, and it is great that this has proved such a hit. The tune itself is obviously a bit of a banger anyway, and I knew it would sound brilliant on the drums.”

Wyn Evans started playing drums when he was eight years old, and was reportedly a working drummer before going for a career at BBC News.

