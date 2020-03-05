On His New Autobiography

Hey, Modern Drummer readers! It’s Joey Cassata from ZO2 and the television show Z Rock. I’m really excited to announce that my recently released autobiography, Start With a Dream: A Drummer’s Journey from Rock & Roll to TV to Broadway, reached number one on the Amazon bestseller list! To all you Modern Drummer readers out there that read my book, thank you! (Drummers rule!)

My book is about making your dreams come true no matter what obstacles block your view. It starts from my early childhood when I was first introduced to my musical idol Kiss, and then ultimately touring with them with my band ZO2.

For those who might not remember, ZO2 went on to star in its own TV show, Z Rock. After Z Rock, I went on to perform with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Natasha Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. The book is filled with unique and colorful tales of life in the entertainment business, and is for anyone who has ever had a dream or those who have yet to discover their own.

I’m excited that the audiobook was recently released on iTunes and Audible. As an added feature, it includes many unreleased demos and live recordings from my career. It was so fun to listen to my progression as a drummer throughout my life story. (Did we all play way too fast in our teenage years?) If you have a chance, please go to ITunes or Amazon and check it out!

I’d like to say thanks to my families over at Ludwig, Paiste, Vic Firth, and Evans for taking such good care of me throughout the years and a very special thanks to the “pope of drummers” Billy Amendola and to Modern Drummer magazine. Thank you all for reading!

