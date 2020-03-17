“We are a community of dedicated artists. As drummers we are a brotherhood worldwide. Modern Drummer is our global connecting voice. Let’s unite now and be one force for each other!”

Modern Drummer is here for you.

To the Modern Drummer community,

Like you, we are monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation very closely. As a member of our family, our community, your safety and well-being are our biggest priority, and we truly hope you are doing everything possible to stay safe and healthy.

We also realize that right now live music is dealing with unprecedented uncertainty. Of course, this is for the short term, but that doesn’t make the challenge any less difficult.

Our goal every day at Modern Drummer is to make the drumming world more inspired, educated, and informed. Now more than ever, we are reminded of the important role that drumming and music play in the world. Drumming lifts our spirits, calms our minds, and brings us together—even virtually, there is a tremendous spirit of unity.

As the world’s #1 drum magazine and resource (as well the most trusted source for all things drumming), Modern Drummer is committed to providing our print and digital subscriptions as normal. We use technology within our office infrastructure that allows the entire team, when necessary (such as now), to collaborate without personal contact. We will not only be conducting business as usual (all 12 of our monthly issues will be released on time), we will also be offering special sales, rates, and free content to help everyone enjoy drums and drumming at a time when they need it most: right now. In fact, we recently added additional team members to bring even more content to our loyal readers and social media followers, including Dom Famularo to lead Modern Drummer Worldwide Education.

Together, we will get through this difficult time. One way that we can help is to provide unlimited education and inspiration. We will continue our initiatives throughout 2020.

In the meantime, the Modern Drummer experience is available to you through our regular channels so that you have 365 access and coverage as always:

— Web and Mobile: www.moderndrummer.com

— Socials: Instagram & Twitter: @modern_drummer, Facebook: www.facebook.com/ModernDrummer

— Digital Edition: Two different experiences for the price of one, you select which one is best for your drum reading needs. One experience is an exact replica of Modern Drummer magazine in PDF form. The other is a web and app-based version of the monthly magazine for you to enjoy content in a unique environment. Digital and All Access subscriptions include access to all digital editions. If we have your email address on file and you have a computer, iPad, iPhone, or Android, then you can access this content. If you do not have a compatible device and/or are not already receiving digital alerts, then please email [email protected] for instructions. All 43+ years of Modern Drummer magazine, articles, education, and features is available online, all the time to our subscribers.

— Print Edition: If your subscription is All Access or Print-only, then it includes the print magazine. Please email us at [email protected] if you’d like an address change during this unprecedented time, and we will route your magazine to wherever you’d like for the duration you specify. Print for Modern Drummer is a mainstay, as our readers cherish holding the magazine and keeping it in their library for many years.

The drumming world is an incredibly interconnected, caring, and resilient family that not only comes together to help during its own crises but also reaches out to help the larger world.

We are truly honored and grateful to serve your drumming needs through these trying times and, always, thank you for your support. This is all about you and all of us at Modern Drummer believe in you!

Sincerely,

David Frangioni

CEO/Publisher, Modern Drummer Publications, Inc.