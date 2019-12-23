Adam Lohmeyer of Kansas is the proud owner of a new handcrafted North American hard rock maple DW Santa Monica series drumkit in butterscotch lacquer finish. The set features 8×10 and 8×12 toms, 14×14 and 16×16 floor toms, a 16×22 kick, and a 5×14 snare.

Lohmeyer says, “I can’t believe this is real! It’s going to be a real squeeze in my house, but I’ll manage. I might have one of those ‘easier to ask for forgiveness than permission’ situations with my wife for the room space. I really can’t thank Modern Drummer enough for the amazing DW set!”

The DW Santa Monica contest appeared in the October, November, and December 2019 issues of Modern Drummer.